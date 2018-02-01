wx_icon Mason City 21°

Iowa company recalling chicken salad over Salmonella risk

It was sold at Fareway stores in five states.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2018 4:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2018 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – An Iowa meat company is recalling 20,630 pounds of chicken salad because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc. from Ackley produced the chicken salad for sale at Fareway stores.

The ready-to-eat items were made between January 2 and February 7. Being recalled are:

• 3950 lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/02/18.
• 1250 lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/03/18.
• 3700 lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/12/18.
• 2010-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/19/18.
• 3660-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/24/18.
• 2770-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/31/18.
• 3290-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 02/07/18.

These items have the establishment number P-21011 inside their USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to Fareway locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

This Salmonella risk was first reported to the public on February 13. 37 confirmed cases of infection have been identified in Iowa. Test results are still pending on whether this strain of Salmonella is resistant to antibiotics.

