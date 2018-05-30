Iowa city council reverses vote to take down giant US flag

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in the northeastern Iowa city of Independence have changed their mind on plans to stop flying a giant American flag, following a public outcry.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Independence City Council voted Tuesday to reverse its April 30 unanimous decision that would have permanently removed a flag and pole in Triangle Park that can be seen by drivers on U.S. Highway 20. The vote also restored funding for the flag.
The council had said last month that high winds that frequently damage the flag, lighting problems and a broken electronic sign were costing the city too much.
