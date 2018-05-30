Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa city council reverses vote to take down giant US flag

Officials in the northeastern Iowa city of Independence have changed their mind on plans to stop flying a giant American flag, following a public outcry.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 2:47 PM

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in the northeastern Iowa city of Independence have changed their mind on plans to stop flying a giant American flag, following a public outcry.

Scroll for more content...

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Independence City Council voted Tuesday to reverse its April 30 unanimous decision that would have permanently removed a flag and pole in Triangle Park that can be seen by drivers on U.S. Highway 20. The vote also restored funding for the flag.

The council had said last month that high winds that frequently damage the flag, lighting problems and a broken electronic sign were costing the city too much.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events