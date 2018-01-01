Iowa bill proposing students pass U.S. citizenship test to graduate

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Immigrants wanting to become a U.S. citizen have to take a test to prove they understand how the government works.Some lawmakers in Iowa are trying to make it so that same test is required to get a high school diploma.“What does the stripes represent on the American flag?” KIMT News 3’s Emily Boster asked.“The 13 colonies,” Kevin Seaman a senior at Mason City High School replied.“Which of the following does not border Canada?” Boster asked senior Chloe Stephens.“New York?” Stephens replied.Seniors like Kevin Seaman and Chloe Stephens aren't being quizzed on regular school work on this day but on the U.S. citizenship test.“I think I might be able to pass it,” Seaman said.“I think it wouldn't be that big of a deal,” Stephens said.Stephens wasn't a huge fan of it.“Because I’m already a citizen,” Stephens said.Seaman on the other hand says it’s important.“I think to pass the U.S. citizenship test is more important than most of the tests we take around here,” Seaman said.The proposed bill that would require students to pass the citizenship test in order to graduate is meant to get kids more interested in politics according to lawmakers supporting it. Students could start taking the test in 7th grade, once they pass at 60 percent they're good to go.“At the moment I do not think I would pass but I feel like I would study for it,” Stephens said.The U.S. civic test is 100 questions, one is only asked 10.