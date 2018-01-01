Iowa banks launch campaign against credit unions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa bankers have launched an advertising campaign calling for an end to credit unions' nonprofit status, which they say gives an unfair competitive advantage.

The move comes as Iowa's credit unions increase their market share.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Bankers Association has released digital, radio and television ads pushing for a leveled playing field between for-profit banks and nonprofit credit unions. The association says banks' 5 percent franchise tax on profits should also be levied on the state's credit unions.

Credit unions say they should remain exempt from the state's bank taxes. The Iowa Credit Union League is preparing to oppose any potential tax reform bill in the Legislature.

Republican Rep. Guy Vander Linden says he'd rather lower taxes for banks than levy new taxes on credit unions.