Iowa authorities search for Vincent Brown after 'work release escape'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Authorities in Iowa are searching for a convicted criminal, after what the Iowa Department of Corrections calls a "work release escape."

According to authorities, Vincent Brown, 39, was not present during a head count at the Fort Des Moines Work Release Center Sunday afternoon.

He was convicted of a second degree murder in Polk County, and was admitted to the work release program on August 23, 2018.

He's being described as a black man, standing at 5'10, and weighing just over 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.