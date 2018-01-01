Iowa approves rate hike for Alliant Energy

DES MOINES, Iowa – A rate hike has been approved for Alliant Energy…but for less than the company wanted.

Alliant filed a request in April 2017 with the Iowa Utilities Board for an 11.6 percent, or $176 million, increase in electric rates. The Board says it held eight public customer comment meetings throughout Alliant’s service territory in Iowa and conducted an evidentiary hearing in Des Moines in October 2017.

On Friday, the Board approved a 7.8 percent, or $130 million, electric rate increase.

“We will continue to help our customers by advancing clean energy and strengthening the energy grid,” said Doug Kopp, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “We are reviewing the Board’s decision.”

Alliant has 20 days to review the Board’s ruling and ask for a reconsideration or rehearing. The Board’s decision will not become final until that process is complete.