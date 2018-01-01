Clear

Iowa State's marijuana shirt ban case costs school $1 million

The $940,000 total doesn't include work by the Iowa Attorney General's office, which represented ISU administrators.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 1:56 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University's unconstitutional crackdown on a pro-marijuana student group's T-shirts will cost state taxpayers nearly $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Scroll for more content...

Court documents indicate a judge approved $598,208 in attorney fees and costs on Wednesday. That amount is in addition to payments the state agreed to in January to settle the case including $75,000 each to Paul Gerlich and Erin Furleigh, the students who filed the lawsuit in 2014 and $193,000 to their lawyers for federal court appeals.

The $940,000 total doesn't include work by the Iowa Attorney General's office, which represented ISU administrators.

The costs stem from a politically-motivated attempt by university administrators in 2012 to block T-shirt designs that featured the ISU mascot and a marijuana leaf.

Judges found ISU administrators violated the students' free-speech rights.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events