Iowa State’s Big 12 Schedule Announced

ISU logo

The Big 12 Conference announced its 90-game league slate Wednesday morning.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:56 AM

AMES, Iowa -- The Big 12 Conference announced its 90-game league slate Wednesday morning, revealing what matchups are in store for the Cyclones this season.

Iowa State will open conference play at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2.  The Cyclones have won four of their last five games at Oklahoma State.

Three days later (Jan. 5), the Cyclones will host Kansas for their first home conference game.

Iowa State will have a midweek bye Feb. 11-15.  This is the first time the league has scheduled midweek byes since the 2014-15 season.

The Cyclones schedule features a minimum of 18 games against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, with the possibility of another in the second game of the Maui Invitational.

See schedule below:

ISU+Big+12+Conference+Schedule

KIMT Eye in the sky

