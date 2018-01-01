Iowa State Patrol says expect winter conditions on roads

KIMT News 3-According to the Iowa State Patrol as well as several people driving, the roads Monday were less than favorable.

Scroll for more content...

On Highway 122 between Mason City and Clear Lake the roads were pretty clear of snow, but high winds made for low visibility and white out conditions in certain areas.

In Mason City the roadways were still pretty covered from the overnight snow.

Dozens of truckers stopped at a local truck stop because they said the driving conditions were too bad to continue.

One truck driver we spoke with says people need to get off the phones and watch the road during these conditions.

“The wind is pretty bad,” says Troy Hester of Pensacola Florida. “You see it all of the time, people are very distracted when they drive, but when conditions are like this people tend to pay attention a little more.”