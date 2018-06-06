Iowa State Patrol releases 'Click it or Ticket' numbers

The Iowa State Patrol “Click it or Ticket” campaign from May 21-28 resulted in thousands of citations.

During the campaign, 38 OWI’s were given, there were 52 drug arrests, 367 seatbelt citations, 2,697 speeding citations, 148 crashes investigated and 347 motorist assists.

“Slow down, put your phone down,” the Iowa State Patrol said.

