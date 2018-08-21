Iowa State Fair sets attendance record of 1.13 million

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Fair has set a record for attendance at the annual 11-day event in Des Moines.
Fair officials say an estimated 1,130,260 people attended the fair that ended Sunday. That topped the previous record set in 2017 by 189 people.
Attendance was a bit behind the 2017 mark but moved ahead thanks to pleasant weather over the weekend.
The fair also set a record for Grandstand concert attendance, with the biggest draw being the 15,775 people who attend a Thomas Rhett concert on Aug. 15.
