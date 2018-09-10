Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says that quarterback Kyle Kempt's status is day-to-day and it is unknown whether he will play on Saturday against No. 5 Oklahoma.

Campbell said that Kempt dinged the MCL in his left knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 13-3 loss to Iowa. He says the Cyclones "dodged a big bullet" because Kempt's injury is not believed to be a long-term one.

Sophomore Zeb Noland would be the starter if Kempt can't play. Noland was 4 of 10 passing for 43 yards against the Hawkeyes in relief of Kempt.