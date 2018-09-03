Iowa Senate passes bill to make hidden surcharge apparent to Iowans

Scroll for more content...

BRITT, Iowa- Iowans are paying an extra charge on their energy bill and probably don’t even realize it, but you may soon be able to avoid it if the Iowa Senate gets their way,The senate passed a bill that would disclose how much Iowans are paying in a surcharge on energy bills which has been in place for a number of years according to Republican Iowa Senator Dennis Guth. Those funds are used for rebates for energy efficiency incentives as well as education for renewable energy.This bill would not only make the surcharge apparent to customers, but give Iowans the option to pay it.“Right now all Iowans are paying in and it it’s up to nine percent on your electrical bill,” said Senator Guth.