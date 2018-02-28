Iowa Senate Debates Tax Reform Bill

Scroll for more content...

DES MOINES, Iowa- Iowa State Senators started debate on a tax reform bill on Wednesday after a report from the Legislative Services Agency detailed the bill would mean cuttting $1 billion is funds going to the state’s general fund annually by the time the bill us fully in place.The report shows the biggest cuts will come to individual tax payers with around $979 million in reductions by fiscal year 2023. The legislative note detailed where the bill's cuts would come from citing: education, public safety, healthcare and other governmental agencies.Aaron Beemer of Mason City says he agrees with these cuts saying people’s money should stay in their pockets.“Education is the largest line item in the state’s budget,” he said. It would probably make the most sense for the cuts to come from there rather than other services. People usually spend any sort of tax refund, rebates or low income in their taxes locally. By and large, they are going to spend that in the services and the products they want to purchase locally and I see that as a benefit to all the communities in Iowa.”According to the agency, the bill would also include around $267 million in corporate tax cuts by 2023.