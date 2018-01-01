Iowa Legislators ready for 2018 session

KIMT News 3- The 2018 Iowa Legislative Session is rapidly approaching and local representatives say they have their priorities they want to tackle this session.

Those we spoke with say the first issue they want to tackle is balancing the budget and tax reform. They say the federal tax updates are going to play a big factor this session.

Another issue elected officials say they want to work on is water quality saying this is the year they want to finally get legislation passed.

Those we spoke with say they also want to see their elected officials focus on healthcare.

“As we all grow older in age and get sedentary that healthcare is really important for us,” says Jon Verieze of Plymouth. “It starts with us and we have to start there and hopefully the legislation sees that we are trying to improve our health.”