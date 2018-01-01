Iowa House passes opioid bill

Scroll for more content...

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Iowa and Minnesota lawmakers are also working on passing opioid legislation to help solve the on-going epidemic.200 Iowans died of an opioid overdose in 2017 and nearly 400 Minnesotans.“I know physicians like us are partly for blame for this just that attitude toward pain management in general has had to change because of this,” Dr. Joshua Baker said.Doctor Baker works at West Fork Family Medicine. He acknowledges an opioid epidemic is gripping our nation and change has to start somewhere.“You'd have to be an idiot not to see this problem in America,” Baker said.The opioid bill being proposed in the Iowa legislature would make it so physicians would be required to register prescriptions with the state's drug monitoring system within 24 hours. Right now, Dr. Baker would write out a prescription and the pharmacy would be in charge of registering the prescription.“If they require physicians to report that's just one more hurdle these opioid addicted individuals would have to get through and it would be quite difficult if they required individual physicians and i suspect physicians would be significantly more reluctant to dispense that it would be one more thing they'd have to do before that patient left the office,” Dr. Baker said.Minnesota lawmakers are currently working on a bill that would have drug companies fund opioid addiction programs calling it "penny a pill."It would leave opioid manufacturers to pay a penny for every milligram prescribed and sold in Minnesota.