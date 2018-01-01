Iowa House Republicans add fetal heartbeat to separate bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa House Republicans are advancing a legislative effort to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected by adding the measure to a separate bill.

A Republican-led panel agreed Wednesday to approve legislation that would ban the sale of fetal tissue. The heartbeat provision, which would ban abortions as early as 6 weeks of pregnancy, was tacked on during the meeting.

The bill heads to the House Human Resources Committee, which is expected to take up the measure Thursday.

Rep. Shannon Lundgren, a Peosta Republican who led the panel, defended the bill's change in scope. She argued the Iowa Senate passed a similar heartbeat bill earlier this year.

The House's heartbeat provision would remove proposed penalties against a doctor who performs an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.