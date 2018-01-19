Iowa Homeland Security says false alarm could happen in Iowa, but it's not likely

KIMT News 3- Over the weekend an emergency message system went out in Hawaii telling residents that a ballistic missile was headed for the islands. 38 minutes later a second message came saying it was a false alarm, but is this something that could happen in Iowa?

According to those with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security a similar situation could happen in Iowa, but say there are several steps that need to be complete before a message can be sent out as well as ways to backtrack if there is a mistake.

We asked people what they would do if you received a similar alert.

“Do whatever you want because we don’t have any defenses left at that point,” says Jacob Bruins of Clear Lake. “We would have 15 minutes left of freedom unless we got better defenses built up.”

Those with Homeland Security say the Federal Department of Defense would be the first to know of any attack. They would then alert the President who has the option to send out a mass message. The state then piggy backs off that alert and can choose who receives the message.