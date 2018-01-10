Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Iowa Governor and Lieutenant Governor made a stop in Mason City on Wednesday to answer questions from locals about the priorities of the state.

Scroll for more content...

Governor Reynolds discussed her “Condition of the State” address saying the priority this year is getting water quality legislation passed in to law. She also discussed the importance of working to find a solution for mental health, managed care, as well as tax reform.

Governor Reynolds released her proposed adjustments for the 2018 budget on Tuesday making cuts in areas such as higher education. The cuts totaled $27 million, only a fraction of what the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference projected the shortfall to be.

“Hopefully we are starting to turn the corner and go forwarded,” she said in an interview. Especially with tax reform; I really believe that we're going to start to see the revenues start to change in the state of Iowa.”

The Governor stated that the Iowa REC did not take in to account the ending balance saying they found additional funds with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Despite the Shortfall, Governor Reynolds is supporting tax reform for the state inflight of the federal tax reform that recently passed. She says Iowa taxes would go up because of the federal tax reform and she says she wants Iowan’s to keep their hard working money in their own pockets.