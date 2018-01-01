Iowa Governor expresses need for water quality legislation and lawmakers agree

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Governor Kim Reynolds stressed that this year she wants water quality legislation to be the first bills she signs in to law and local lawmakers we spoke with agree.

Scroll for more content...

Local representatives say water quality is going to be the first piece of legislation they work on right after they balance this year’s budget.

There are currently two pieces of legislation right now, one in the House and one in the Senate.

The bill that is in the House passed the Senate last year. It looks at using funds from the water excise tax which is money they are already using for different projects.

Others we spoke with say they would like to see the I-Will fund utilized by implementing the 3/8 cent tax.

“We've got a wide variety of proposals and I'm hoping that we do something meaningful for Water Quality,” says Democratic State Senator Amanda Ragan.

“There was a little bit of a challenge at the end of last session getting those through so we held off on it,” says Republican State Representative. “I think you'll see it move forward very quickly the session. I'm not sure which Bill is going to move forward, but I think there's a desire to get something done and get it done sooner rather than later.”