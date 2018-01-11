MASON CITY, Iowa- In response to Iowa Governor Reynolds' “Condition of the State” address Iowa Democrats are traveling the state as part of the “Iowa Deserves Better” tour.

The Iowa Democratic Chair, Troy Price, made a stop in Mason City on Wednesday to discuss the priorities of the state as well as answer questions from the public.

Those in attendance explained their concerns of water quality saying the state already has a fund in place and want to utilize that rather than the two bills that are in the House and Senate.

They also discussed the budget which the Iowa Revenue Estimate Conference projected a $40 to $90 million shortfall meaning cuts needed to be made. Several people spoke out against the proposal to cut from certain areas such as higher education and the Department of Human services.

”I was horrified when I saw the list of cuts,” said Tracy Smith of Clear Lake. “We don't want to go the direction of Kansas and it looks like that is exactly where we are going. In clear lake, we have excellent schools and I live in a little pocket of excellence. I want to see that for the whole state.”