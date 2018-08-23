Clear
Iowa DOT says no license was issued for accused killer

Cristhian Rivera Cristhian Rivera

There were reports Cristhian Rivera used a state ID to get a job.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa – Authorities say the suspected murderer of Mollie Tibbetts did not have an Iowa driver’s license or other state ID.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says it has reviewed its records, including the use of facial recognition technology, and cannot find a license or other state identification issued to Cristhian Bahena Rivera under that or a different name. The review was done after news reports indicated Rivera submitted a state-issued ID card to get a job.

The DOT says state and federal law prevents it from issuing any type of driver’s license or identification card to a person who is an undocumented immigrant.

The DOT concludes its statement on this issue by saying “We stand with the countless others who are saddened by this tragic event and are keeping the friends and family of Mollie Tibbetts in our hearts.”

