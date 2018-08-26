Clear

Iowa Caucuses to remain first-in-the-nation in 2020

Democratic National Committee also changing rules on 'superdelegates.'

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Iowa Democratic Party says the state’s caucuses will remain first in the nation in 2020.

The Democratic National Committee meeting in Chicago approved delegate selection rules Saturday for the next Presidential election cycle and Iowa Democrats say those rules establish Iowa as still the lead-off caucus state, with the Iowa Caucuses set for February 3, 2020.

“We could not be more excited that Iowa’s caucuses will remain first in the nation,” says Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party. “This is a recognition of the great work done by our party’s activists, volunteers, and caucus-goers to host those seeking the highest office in the land. I want to thank our outstanding DNC delegation who worked tirelessly to ensure Iowa remains first, as well as the DNC for giving Iowa this awesome responsibility once more. We look forward to implementing the changes put forward to increase accessibility and transparency, and once again doing our part to put a Democrat back in the White House.”

In addition, the DNC voted to change the rules governing so-called superdelegates, the hundreds of Democratic National Committee members, elected officials and party elders who attend presidential conventions as automatic delegates. Under the new rules for 2020, superdelegates still will be automatic delegates to the party's convention. But they will not have a vote on the first presidential ballot if the convention remains contested, which is a distinct possibility given the number of Democrats considering running.

Superdelegates would get to vote on any subsequent rounds of voting, though the Democratic nomination has been settled on the first ballot of every convention since the 1970s, when the modern system of primaries and caucuses was established.

