Iowa Ag. Secretary candidate makes campaign stop

MASON CITY, Iowa - Speaking at the noon Rotary Club meeting on Monday, Craig Lang talks to constituents about his plan if elected the state's next agriculture secretary.

Lang, who is a sixth-generation farmer from Poweshiek County, announced his campaign last October, and describes his goals.

"One is soil health, because I believe healthy soil creates wealth. Number two is water, cleaner water. And number three is jobs. I think jobs are really important across the state," Lang says.

Lang adds that he has quite a following statewide, including 60 county chairs, but says his ultimate support comes from the citizens.

"We have a strong campaign base built, but I really want to help Iowans. Change the landscape in such a way that we have the opportunities to grow small grains," Lang says.

Lang was the President of the Iowa Farm Bureau from 2001 to 2011, and was also the President of the State Board of Regents.

If Lang wins the primary election in June, he will be on the ballot for the November 6th general election. The winner of the election will succeed Bill Northey, who was promoted to USDA under-secretary.