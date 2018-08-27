Clear
Iowa Ag Sec. discusses NAFTA

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:53 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- The news broke early Monday that Mexico has agreed to take a look at the North American Free Trade Agreement which manly focuses on automotive trade.
But Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday this is good news for Iowans. He explained it’s a good first step because while much of the agreement is about automotive trade, he said this could mean inching closer to new agreements with china in the future.
“Details are just starting to emerge,” said Naig. “But it appears we are on the right track with Mexico. It would be great if we can get an agreement with Canada to come to play here as well and really move ahead with NAFTA 2.0.”
Naig said some of the issues the US needs to address with China include biotech trade as well as the blocking of beef poultry and ethanol imports.

