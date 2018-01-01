Iowa AAU coach caught up in child porn investigation

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) - A prominent Iowa youth basketball coach has left his organization amid a criminal investigation into secret video recordings of nude teenagers.

The Iowa Barnstormers of the Amateur Athletic Union announced Thursday that 42-year-old Greg Stephen is no longer with the traveling organization. Several prominent players have been on the roster.

The Division of Criminal Investigation served a search warrant Thursday at Stephen's home. Stephen hasn't been charged. Investigators said they were looking for evidence of child pornography and invasion of privacy.

An affidavit says a source gave police an electronic storage device obtained earlier from the home that contained "video clips of young, non-adult male individuals disrobing" in a hotel bathroom.

Stephen's father, Roger, said his son hasn't done anything wrong and "this isn't the way it looks."