Investigation underway after vehicles damages 3 garage doors

An investigation is underway after a vehicle ran into three garage doors.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 10:36 AM
BYRON, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a vehicle ran into three garage doors.
The incidents were reported Sunday after a vehicle drove slowly into the garage doors and damaged them. The damage estimate is around $1,000 for each door.
One of the incidents happened in the 800 block of 9th Ave. NW and two happened in the 900 block of Rolling Heights Court NE.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tips.

