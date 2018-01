Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a trailer and Bobcat worth a total of around $63,000 were stolen from Carr’s Tree Service.Authorities say it was reported Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. and the theft is believed to have happened between Dec. 28-Jan. 3.A 2006 trailer is valued at $15,000 and the 2013 Bobcat is valued at $48,000. Both were taken from the parking lot.No suspects have been identified and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.