Internet Safety Discussion

ROCHESTER, Minn.- On Monday evening at Ellis Middle School in Austin, teachers, city officials, and community members alike came together to educate themselves on how to keep children safe on the internet.

Sgt. Investigator Steve Sandvik from the Mower County Sheriff's office led the presentation with a slideshow and spoke on the behaviors that could be red flags. He says one big thing to look for is if your child is closing out of things when you enter the room.

He says a lot of times, kids post things online as a joke. Such as venting about a bad grade or something that may seem miniscule to them, but officials take these things seriously. Sgt. Sandvik said, "We need to make kids aware that if they do post things, people do follow up."

He tells KIMT it's important to have conversations with your children and let them know what is and is not appropriate to post online as well as what they should be reporting to adults.