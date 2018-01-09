Insurance Penalties

ROCHESTER Minn.- According to MNSure, the deadline in Minnesota to apply for 2018 health care is January 14th at midnight.

Scroll for more content...

They say if you don't file by the deadline or qualify for an exemption, you will have to pay a pretty hefty fine.

This applies to both Minnesota and Iowa.

The penalty is whichever is greater of 2.5% of your household or $695 per adult and $347 per child.

We spoke with a woman who says it's not the penalty pushing her to get healthcare, it's her age. But, she said she can see where people come from who would rather pay the penalty if they're young and healthy.