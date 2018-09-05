Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Inspecting flood infrastructure after heavy rainfall

Rochester Public Works monitors the city's 8 reservoirs.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following a heavy rainfall, teams from Rochester Public Utilities inspect flood infrastructure, such as the 8 man-made reservoirs on the outskirts of the city to make sure they’re still working properly.

Project development manager Matthew Crawford oversees the inspections. "These hold the water outside of Rochester, the reservoirs, because Rochester is like a bowl, so it holds the water outside and releases it slowly back into town," he says.

Inspectors check to see if there's any debris on the structures and make sure the structure isn't plugged and is draining at a proper speed.

Despite the rainfall Rochester experienced on Tuesday, Crawford says the flood infrastructure is built to handle much more water than that. "Our flood control system is designed for a more significant rainfall than that. So that's a lot when you're talking about street flooding," he explains. "They're not designed to handle that much water but our flood control system is well designed to handle that without any problem."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising Pigs in Class

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Image

Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

Image

Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Image

Some surprised by rising river levels

Image

Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Community Events