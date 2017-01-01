Inmate death reported at Fillmore County Detention Facility

Scroll for more content...

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – An inmate has died at the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.According to a press release, the death happened during "an incident" Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.“Lifesaving efforts by Fillmore County Staff, the Preston Ambulance, Mayo One Staff, and Preston Police were unfortunately unsuccessful. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family for their loss,” the press release states.“The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was requested to conduct the death investigation. During this incident the jail’s general population and the public was not at risk.”An autopsy will be conducted. No identification or cause of death has been released.