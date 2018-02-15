Chef Kristine’s Infused Butters

Fresh Green Infused Butter

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup of butter (about 4 ounces or 1 stick)- softened to room temperature

• 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves, very finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, very finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh chives, very finely chopped

• 1 clove of garlic, very finely minced

Instructions

1. Soften butter to room temperature.

2. Finely chop all herbs.

3. Mince garlic as finely as possible.

4. Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and use a fork to mix until all herbs are evenly incorporated.

5. Place mixture in to a piece of plastic wrap and form in to a roll/stick.

6. Place in the fridge for at least four hours (or overnight if possible).

Special Notes:

1. Put infused butters on top of steaks, or chops to intensify the flavors, especially during the cold months when you may be cooking steaks inside and are not getting all that good grill flavor!

2. When using infused butters on birds such as a chicken breast, leave the skin on and rub some butter under the skin as well as on top of the skin to again infuse flavors and create that extra crispy flavorful skin!

3. Use with potatoes or vegetables to add an amazing kick of flavor to any green!

4. Butter will last up to a year in the freezer so pre-make a bunch of infused butter at once and freeze until needed!