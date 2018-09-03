Inflatable water park closes for season

ROCHESTER, Minn.-
A floating water park in Rochester is coming down for the season.
This was the first summer that the water park was at Foster Arend Park.
The park has fun activities from slides to bouncing trampolines.
Amanda Callies and her family hopes the floatable water attraction will come back next year.
“I love the idea, it’s not as costly as a actual water park with a pool,” she said.
