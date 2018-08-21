Clear

Independent film being shot in Mason City

The local company helped design two sets for the movie “Acre.”

MASON CITY, Iowa- Sukup Manufacturing is teaming up with an independent film company to help recreate something those in agriculture see all too often - grain bin entrapments.
The local company helped design two sets for the movie “Acre.” Producers say that name could change but the movie has been in the works for the last four years.
Vice President Steven Sukup said this movie will help serve as a training piece when it comes to grain bin entrapments and an eye opener to others as it certainly was for the producers.
“I haven’t met a single farmer who doesn’t know somebody has been maimed or killed in a farming accident,” said Sam Goldberg of Blood Orange Pictures.

The shooting in Mason City will be finished by Thursday and it is expected to be in theaters by the summer of 2019.

