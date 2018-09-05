Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

In-school pig farm allowing students to experience caring for piglets

Pigs came from Iowa State Fair's Iowa Learning Center and Iowa Pork Producers

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - An agriculture class at a North Iowa high school is giving students hands-on lessons about raising pigs.

Students in the Animal Science class at Charles City High School are working with pigs in a trailer inside the classroom, the first time this has been done, and learning about how to properly care for and feed them, and learn their behavior patterns.

Senior Sophia Morton didn't grow up on a farm, but she's getting a better understanding of what's involved through this experience.

"I just love that I can do this with my school. I don't really have too many connections to farms outside of this, so it's really nice that I can go from one class to this and I get to have hands on experience with all of them. And I'm learning what to call them, how to treat them, how to feed them."

The pigs came from the Iowa State Fair's Iowa Learning Center and the Iowa Pork Producers, asking if school FFA or ag programs were interested.

Junior Kale Ross says that he feels very fortunate to get the chance to be a part of the program, and hopes that the experience can help him with future career plans.

"I take it as kind of a blessing because I'm able to learn something different that I'm used to. Not a whole lot of kids in our school get this opportunity and I'm blessed to be one of the kids that do."

The piglets are scheduled to be vaccinated and weened from their mother on Friday, and will be sent to a farm, with the Mom being taken to a separate farm and will be used for breeding for future classes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising Pigs in Class

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Image

Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

Image

Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Image

Some surprised by rising river levels

Image

Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Community Events