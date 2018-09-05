In-school pig farm allowing students to experience caring for piglets

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - An agriculture class at a North Iowa high school is giving students hands-on lessons about raising pigs.

Students in the Animal Science class at Charles City High School are working with pigs in a trailer inside the classroom, the first time this has been done, and learning about how to properly care for and feed them, and learn their behavior patterns.

Senior Sophia Morton didn't grow up on a farm, but she's getting a better understanding of what's involved through this experience.

"I just love that I can do this with my school. I don't really have too many connections to farms outside of this, so it's really nice that I can go from one class to this and I get to have hands on experience with all of them. And I'm learning what to call them, how to treat them, how to feed them."

The pigs came from the Iowa State Fair's Iowa Learning Center and the Iowa Pork Producers, asking if school FFA or ag programs were interested.

Junior Kale Ross says that he feels very fortunate to get the chance to be a part of the program, and hopes that the experience can help him with future career plans.

"I take it as kind of a blessing because I'm able to learn something different that I'm used to. Not a whole lot of kids in our school get this opportunity and I'm blessed to be one of the kids that do."

The piglets are scheduled to be vaccinated and weened from their mother on Friday, and will be sent to a farm, with the Mom being taken to a separate farm and will be used for breeding for future classes.