As rain pummeled the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday, so locations received more than five inches of rain.
Rochester received more than six inches of rain over the course of 24 hours, while Mantorville and Albert Lea easily eclipsed the 3-inch mark.
Locations like Charles City, Algona and Fillmore all received more than two inches of rain.
Weather links
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Impressive rainfall totals over 24-hour period
- Impressive rainfall totals in some locations over past 48 hours
- Rainfall totals from June 8-10
- 3rd period flurry leads to Bruins win
- Tallying Tuesday's rainfall; more storms on the horizon?
- Flooding possible with more significant rainfall on the way
- Two vehicles totaled after Mason City crash
- Abortion waiting period struck down by Iowa Supreme Court
- Plane a total loss after Saturday crash in Kossuth County
- Snowfall totals reach 17.5 inches in massive March storm
Scroll for more content...