Impressive rainfall totals over 24-hour period

Rochester received more than 6 inches over the course of 24 hours, while Mantorville and Albert Lea easily eclipsed the 3-inch mark.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 10:35 AM

As rain pummeled the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday, so locations received more than five inches of rain.
Locations like Charles City, Algona and Fillmore all received more than two inches of rain.

The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
