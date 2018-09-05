Impressive rainfall totals over 24-hour period

As rain pummeled the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday, so locations received more than five inches of rain.

Rochester received more than six inches of rain over the course of 24 hours, while Mantorville and Albert Lea easily eclipsed the 3-inch mark.

Locations like Charles City, Algona and Fillmore all received more than two inches of rain.

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android