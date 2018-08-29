KIMT – Some locations on the eastern side of the viewing area received nearly five inches of rain over the past 48 hours.
The Cresco area received around 4.7 inches of rain, and areas around Preston, Charles City and Osage were in the 2-3.5-inch range.
Check out the map for rainfall totals.
Weather links
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Impressive rainfall totals in some locations over past 48 hours
- Rainfall totals from June 8-10
- Tallying Tuesday's rainfall; more storms on the horizon?
- Many areas received around an inch of rain over past 24 hours
- Two vehicles totaled after Mason City crash
- Ringing in the noon hour
- Plane a total loss after Saturday crash in Kossuth County
- Snowfall totals reach 17.5 inches in massive March storm
- Lawmakers look to add tips to total wages
- Weather service raises Iowa tornado total, rates 3
Scroll for more content...