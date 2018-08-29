Impressive rainfall totals in some locations over past 48 hours

KIMT – Some locations on the eastern side of the viewing area received nearly five inches of rain over the past 48 hours.

The Cresco area received around 4.7 inches of rain, and areas around Preston, Charles City and Osage were in the 2-3.5-inch range.

Check out the map for rainfall totals.

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android