Impressive rainfall totals in some locations over past 48 hours

Some locations on the eastern side of the viewing area received nearly five inches of rain over the past 48 hours.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 11:40 AM

KIMT – Some locations on the eastern side of the viewing area received nearly five inches of rain over the past 48 hours.
The Cresco area received around 4.7 inches of rain, and areas around Preston, Charles City and Osage were in the 2-3.5-inch range.
Check out the map for rainfall totals.

Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
