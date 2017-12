OTTAWA, Illinois – A Mason City man is now set to stand trial for an Illinois killing.

42-year-old Mason Shannon is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Michael Castelli. LaSalle County law enforcement says Castelli was choked to death in July and Shannon and another man were responsible.

Shannon was picked up in Cerro Gordo County on an warrant and extradited to Illinois, where his trial is scheduled to begin on February 26, 2018.