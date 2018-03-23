Northwood man: 'My life will exist in my bedroom' without opioids

Scroll for more content...

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Scott Kalvig has a message he feels like isn't being shared enough.“If my opioids are reduced even much more than they're at right now, I’ll be bed-ridden for part of the day if not all of the time ... my life will exist in my bedroom,” Kalvig said.At 13 months old, Kalvig was run over by a car accidently. Throughout his life, he started to see the trickling effects of what the accident had done to his body. In his late 30's, he says he injured himself while helping his son carry a TV. From then on he's been in severe pain and relies on opioids to function.“If I forget to take them until two hours, three hours past my normal time, I start going through opioid withdrawals, feeling sick, really bad,” Kalvig said.Kalvig will admit he has an opioid addiction but he feels the way he respects opioids to treat his pain is what sets him apart from others. He's worried as headline after headline discusses an opioid epidemic that restrictions on the drugs will leave him without his pain medication.He's asking when panels meet to discuss the epidemic they look at all sides of the spectrum.“I think they need to look at the doctors that are prescribing thousands and thousands of pain medications on a weekly basis and pharmacies that used to receive 1,500 or 2,500 pills in a month and now receiving a 100,000 pills in a month,” Kalvig said.Prairie Ridge Treatment Center is hosting an opioid epidemic public forum Friday at 1 p.m. to discuss if this issue has hit the North Central Iowa area.The forum is open to the public.