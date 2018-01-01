Ideas to repurpose Southbridge Mall

MASON CITY, Iowa- Malls throughout the nation are struggling and with so many vacant stores and closed signs in the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, it is no exception. That is why dozens of community members are coming together on Tuesday armed with ideas to revive it.

Some wanted to see more restaurants in the mall like a Texas Roadhouse or more entertainment options like a toddler swimming class.

The event was hosted by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and the North Iowa Economic Development Corridor. People wrote down their ideas and if you saw something you liked you got to vote for the idea.

The goal is to try and come up with ideas on how to repurpose the mall; something many we spoke with agree needs to happen.

“It’s very important to our whole community,” says Cheryl Shurtz of Mason City. “They certainly heard that loud and clear with the last public vote that the public wants something done down here.”

Those with the mall as well as the Chamber of Commerce will look to follow up on some of the better ideas.