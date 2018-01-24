wx_icon Mason City 26°

wx_icon Albert Lea 25°

wx_icon Austin 25°

wx_icon Charles City 25°

wx_icon Rochester 22°

Clear
Dense Fog Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Ice rescue training

Rochester Fire Department does its annual ice rescue training.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 4:59 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 4:59 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Fire Department is doing a three day long training for ice rescues. 

Scroll for more content...

The department said it doesn't happen often but they need to be ready for when it does happen. 

"Seconds count in our job so we want to be as proficient as possible," Captain Ekholm said. "So practicing this every year is a must for us."

Capt. Ekholm said if one person falls in the water about four fire trucks will come to perform the rescue with people in the water, on shore, and nearby for medical. 

The Rochester Fire Department suggests people always let someone know they are going on the ice before heading out. They also say to look up the ice thickness before going out. 

Click here  for more tips on how to stay safe on ice. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events