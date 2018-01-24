Ice rescue training

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Fire Department is doing a three day long training for ice rescues.

The department said it doesn't happen often but they need to be ready for when it does happen.

"Seconds count in our job so we want to be as proficient as possible," Captain Ekholm said. "So practicing this every year is a must for us."

Capt. Ekholm said if one person falls in the water about four fire trucks will come to perform the rescue with people in the water, on shore, and nearby for medical.

The Rochester Fire Department suggests people always let someone know they are going on the ice before heading out. They also say to look up the ice thickness before going out.

