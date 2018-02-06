Experts warn about computer scams

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Criminals are finding a new way to get money by targeting laptop users.

Computer stores in Rochester said they’ve seen an uptick in criminals asking people to purchase gift cards rather than hand over credit card information.

Experts say this is most likely because payments on credit cards can be reversed, so using gift cards is a way to keep more money.

Wade Fields is the owner of Miracle Computers in Rochester. He said the scams are usually pop ups telling people to call a number to get a computer fixed.

“Do not call the number and get it checked out as soon as possible,” he said. “No one knows how your computer is running.”

Fields said when a scam pops up, get out as soon as possible.

“Hold down the power button until it turns off. It’s not something I recommend doing often but that’s usually the fastest way to get out of these,” he said.

Fields helps customers who have been targeted by these scams every day. He said he’s seen hackers ask for as much as $500.