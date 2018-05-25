Clear
ISU's Tailgate Tour invades Clear Lake

The Cyclones spent their Wednesday night at the Surf.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 10:03 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

It's a night Cyclone fans look forward to all year.

The Iowa State Tailgate Tour rolled into Clear Lake on Wednesday night.

Several head coaches met with hundreds of ISU fans from north Iowa.

We will have more with Iowa State in the coming days.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
