AMES, Iowa – Statements about using an AK-47 to “punish people for what they did to me” has led to a first-degree harassment charge this week against an Iowa State student, according to authorities.

Billy Noy, 21, of Ames, admitted to authorities that he had issues with two people in the engineering club and made statements on Facebook Messenger about an AK-47.

While speaking with an officer about whether he wanted to harm himself or others, he “stammered for several minutes and then said, ‘I wanna, like, yea, I just want to, like the thing with that is, with all these school shootings, I actually watch like a YouTube video in response to these school shootings,’” he said, according to court documents.

Noy went on to describe the Sandy Hook PSA to an officer and referenced “when I watched that I felt like, ‘wow, I can like totally relate to that.’ Like I know how he feels. I don't want to say like I want to do that to you, but I can totally understand, like how these people feel. I don't want to say that I'm going to be like those people but, like anybody can do anything.”

Police say one of the two people Noy had been having problems with wanted to press charges because she was in fear for her physical safety.

While an officer talked to Noy about going to the hospital, he allegedly began to talk about the AK-47 and “how it has killed the most people in history, and how it's a highly effective weapon. When asked if he had ever handled an AK-47, authorities say he “started to smile and then said no,” but mentioned he knew how it sounded from watching YouTube videos.

Noy, who wasn't found to have a weapon, posted $5,000 bond.