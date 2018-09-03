Clear

ISP says it was a typicall weekend on NI roadways

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 8:31 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer with many families taking their last trips before school starts again. Those with the Iowa State Patrol say this usually means there are more drivers out on Iowa roadways which is why they have extra patrol out to catch drunk or distracted drivers.
Sgt, Dana Knutson with the Iowa State Patrol says they arrested two people just this weekend for driving under the influence and responded to three crashes because of animals on the roads, but says those numbers are a lot lower than an average Labor Day Weekend.
“In past years you typically see more traffic,” he said. “This year we have guys working extra shifts, but we didn’t see an increase that we normally see.”
Sgt. Knutson said on Monday they did try to fly the plane over I-35 to catch reckless drivers, but weather didn’t allow them to do so.

