IRS warns tax preparers on refunds

MASON CITY, Iowa – Tax season is upon us and while many of us look forward to getting a refund in the spring some people are finding their taxes have already been filed.

Scroll for more content...

The IRS is warning tax preparers about people who are collecting personal information such as social security numbers in an attempt to file someone else's tax refund.

We caught up with Christopher Rose, who says his tax refund was stolen a few years ago.

“Years ago, I was contacted by IRS after not getting my return after about several months and they notified me that someone tried to file under my name fraudulently and it caused me jumping through hoops, going through phone menus, getting a hold of people trying to clear up my situation."

D and S Tax Services in Mason City says while they have not encountered anyone who's a victim of tax fraud this season, the IRS did notify them to be on the lookout.