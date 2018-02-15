IA HS girls basketball region scores/highlights (2/14)

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
3A Region 1 Semifinal
Sioux Center 58, Spirit Lake 46
South Central Calhoun 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 20
3A Region 2 Semifinal
Algona 66, Forest City 41
Clear Lake 51, Iowa Falls-Alden 30
3A Region 3 Semifinal
Monticello 62, Vinton-Shellsburg 27
Osage 51, New Hampton 24
3A Region 4 Semifinal
Anamosa 39, Mount Vernon 34
Crestwood, Cresco 67, Waukon 30
3A Region 5 Semifinal
Assumption, Davenport 74, Tipton 45
Camanche 68, Central Lee, Donnellson 63
3A Region 6 Semifinal
Nevada 58, Clarke, Osceola 32
North Polk, Alleman 77, Chariton 40
3A Region 7 Semifinal
South Tama County, Tama 56, Roland-Story, Story City 52
West Marshall, State Center 59, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34
3A Region 8 Semifinal
Cherokee, Washington 91, East Sac County 68
Red Oak 60, Shenandoah 47
4A Region 1 First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Spencer 37
Storm Lake 56, Carroll 53
4A Region 2 First Round
Decorah 57, Charles City 32
Webster City 47, Ballard 45
4A Region 3 First Round
Epworth, Western Dubuque 59, Clinton 30
Maquoketa 73, Central Clinton, DeWitt 59
4A Region 4 First Round
Wahlert, Dubuque 64, Iowa City High 51
Waterloo, East 54, Independence 36
4A Region 5 First Round
Keokuk 48, Mount Pleasant 39
Washington 49, Fort Madison 12
4A Region 6 First Round
Carlisle 67, Newton 44
Knoxville 69, Oskaloosa 38
4A Region 7 First Round
Bondurant Farrar 43, Perry 28
Norwalk 56, Des Moines, Hoover 44
4A Region 8 First Round
ADM, Adel 43, Winterset 41
Glenwood 59, Harlan 56
5A Region 1 Play-In
Ames 67, Waterloo, West 44
5A Region 2 Play-In
Davenport, North 75, Davenport, West 23
5A Region 3 Play-In
Burlington 60, Muscatine 58, 2OT
5A Region 4 Play-In
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55, Sioux City, North 26
5A Region 5 Play-In
Urbandale 79, Des Moines, North 25
5A Region 6 Play-In
S.C. West 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55
5A Region 7 Play-In
Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, East 52
5A Region 8 Play-In
Marshalltown 79, Des Moines, East 34