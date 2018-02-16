IA HS boys basketball district scores/highlights (2/15)

CLASS 1A:
AGWSR, Ackley 58, Nashua-Plainfield 50
Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Coon Rapids-Bayard 48
Calamus-Wheatland 68, Alburnett 46
Central, Elkader 80, Starmont 53
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 59, BCLUW, Conrad 47
Earlham 67, Murray 39
George-Little Rock 66, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 33
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 74, North Union 34
Grand View Christian School 83, Collins-Maxwell 26
Lynnville-Sully 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 33
Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Lamoni 41
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Wayne, Corydon 56
New London 61, Lone Tree 37
Newell-Fonda 70, West Bend-Mallard 37
Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, West Hancock, Britt 48
Notre Dame, Burlington 53, WACO, Wayland 44
Postville 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 55 (Owen Jacobson scores his 1,000 point)
Rockford 73, Grundy Center 57
Southwest Valley 66, Diagonal 43
St. Mary's, Remsen 83, West Harrison, Mondamin 50
West Monona, Onawa 63, Westwood, Sloan 38
CLASS 2A:
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 81, Oelwein 62
Camanche 80, Durant 66
Central Lee, Donnellson 58, West Burlington 53
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 83, Eagle Grove 53
Forest City 59, Lake Mills 43
Interstate 35, Truro 46, Mount Ayr 35
Logan-Magnolia 61, OA-BCIG 58
Regina, Iowa City 70, Monticello 35
Underwood 59, AHSTW, Avoca 54
Waukon 59, Jesup 56
West Marshall, State Center 61, PCM, Monroe 58