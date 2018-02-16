IA HS boys basketball district scores/highlights (2/15)

CLASS 1A:

AGWSR, Ackley 58, Nashua-Plainfield 50

Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Coon Rapids-Bayard 48

Calamus-Wheatland 68, Alburnett 46

Central, Elkader 80, Starmont 53

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 59, BCLUW, Conrad 47

Earlham 67, Murray 39

George-Little Rock 66, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 33

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 74, North Union 34

Grand View Christian School 83, Collins-Maxwell 26

Lynnville-Sully 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 33

Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Lamoni 41

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Wayne, Corydon 56

New London 61, Lone Tree 37

Newell-Fonda 70, West Bend-Mallard 37

Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, West Hancock, Britt 48

Notre Dame, Burlington 53, WACO, Wayland 44

Postville 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 55 (Owen Jacobson scores his 1,000 point)

Rockford 73, Grundy Center 57

Southwest Valley 66, Diagonal 43

St. Mary's, Remsen 83, West Harrison, Mondamin 50

West Monona, Onawa 63, Westwood, Sloan 38

CLASS 2A:

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 81, Oelwein 62

Camanche 80, Durant 66

Central Lee, Donnellson 58, West Burlington 53

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 83, Eagle Grove 53

Forest City 59, Lake Mills 43

Interstate 35, Truro 46, Mount Ayr 35

Logan-Magnolia 61, OA-BCIG 58

Regina, Iowa City 70, Monticello 35

Underwood 59, AHSTW, Avoca 54

Waukon 59, Jesup 56

West Marshall, State Center 61, PCM, Monroe 58