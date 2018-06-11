IA HS State Wrestling Changes

Board Meeting Briefs: June 11, 2018

Seeding coming to state traditional wrestling tournament; advisory committee updates

BOONE, Iowa – Seeding through digital tournament manager TrackWrestling is coming to the Iowa High School

Athletic Association’s state traditional wrestling tournament in 2019. In a unanimous decision Monday morning, the

Board of Control approved a wrestling advisory committee recommendation to build brackets with criteria that seeds

the top eight wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes across all three classifications.

The online formula will replace the random draw the IHSAA previously used, which paired district champions with

district runners-up for the first round of the three-day event. Now, wrestlers are compared in a pre-tournament scoring

system against every other qualifier in their 16-person bracket, with the top eight wrestlers receiving seeding and the

other eight drawn in at random, while separating qualifiers from the same district tournament.

The IHSAA joins approximately 30 other state associations utilizing TrackWrestling for state tournament seeding.

“The seeding of wrestling tournaments is something that happens every weekend across the state and across the

country,” IHSAA wrestling administrator Lewie Curtis said. “Our state tournament is one of very few that hasn’t used

seeding to determine its brackets. With this decision, that’s no longer the case.”

The criteria used by TrackWrestling to determine seeds gives points to qualifiers based on the following factors, in

order of their use: 1. Head-to-head competition; 2. Competition against common opponents; 3. Returning state

champion; 4. Returning second- or third-place finisher in previous season (equal value); 5. Returning fourth- through

eighth-place finisher from previous season (valued in order); 6. District champion; 7. Returning state qualifier in

previous season. The eighth and final criteria is an individual’s winning percentage in the current season.

The Board of Control approved seeding of the dual team tournament by qualifying coaches at April’s meeting.